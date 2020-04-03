Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus in West Berkshire: Confirmed cases rise by three

Increase in the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in the district

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

Coronavirus

THERE have been another three confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire, taking the total up to 69.

The figure is up to date as of 9am this morning (April 3).

The total number of confirmed cases across the country is now 38,168, while 3,605 people have now died in hospital after testing positive for the virus as of 5pm on Thursday.

This figure represents a rise of 684 deaths from the previous day - the largest jump in the UK so far.

