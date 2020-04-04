Coronavirus West Berkshire: MP says lockdown will save thousands of lives

I WRITE this article knowing that the next few weeks may be among the hardest we’ve faced as a nation.

Scenes of field hospitals materialising out of thin air and a soaring death toll have brought home the scale and extent of the pandemic.

It has been just over a week since the ‘lockdown’ came in and I know how challenging that has felt, particularly for families who are combining home-schooling and work (sometimes out of the same room) or those who live alone and have been asked to ‘shield’ for many weeks.

This was never going to be easy.

Our ability to travel, shop, work and see friends and loved ones has been curtailed in a way that it never has been before.

But if your spirits are flagging, I urge you to keep perspective because all the evidence suggests that this way of living will reverse the trend and save thousands of lives in the process.

From an economic point of view the most significant announcement of the last week has been the Chancellor’s announcement of help for the self-employed, something that I had been asking him for and pressed on the floor of the House.

It is no exaggeration to say that this is one of the most generous support schemes for self-employed people in the world and I know how critical this support will be to the many of you who have written to me in the last three weeks – from childminders to taxi drivers to chefs.

As most of you will be aware, the scheme guarantees self-employed earnings up to 80 per cent of average monthly earnings up to a maximum of £2,500 per month to anyone whose work has been adversely affected.

But I am aware that this situation places unique pressures on businesses and households alike and my priority is making sure that the resources available are making their way to the people of West Berkshire – whether that is an emergency business loan or a PPE for a care home.

Furthermore, I am here to support those who fall between the gaps – whether because they are an organisation that can’t realistically furlough staff or newly self-employed and do not meet the criteria for support.

There is help available and I am posting as much information as I can on my website: www.laurafarris.org.uk

Finally, I would like to say a word about the extraordinary community response that we have seen.

Thousands of people have signed up to volunteer – either via the national database or directly with the West Berkshire Community Support Hub.

Whether it is picking up groceries or prescriptions or making calls from your home to reduce loneliness, there are so many ways to help and the strength of the response is a testament to the spirit of the community that I am so proud to represent.

The contact details for the Community Support Hub are: westberksbct@westberks.gov.uk or (01635) 503579.

As ever, if I can be of any assistance in getting you the help you need, please email me at laura.farris.mp@parliament.uk or call (01635) 551070.