Coronavirus West Berkshire: Newbury Town Council urges public to stay home in warm weather this weekend

Stay home save lives

NEWBURY Town Council is urging residents to continue following Government restrictions this weekend as warm weather sweeps over the country. 

With temperatures in Newbury set to reach as high as 18c on Sunday, the council has joined the Local Government Association (LGA) in advising people to stay home.

LGA chairman James Jamieson said: “With warm weather forecast for the weekend, I like many others will be looking forward to some fresh air. I understand families might be tempted to go out and enjoy the sunshine, whether that’s a trip to the coast or seaside, or a picnic in a beauty spot or country park.

“But the Government’s guidance is clear; you shouldn’t go out unless it is necessary and for essential travel or once daily exercise."

A poster put on Newbury Town Council's Twitter page said: "This weekend give the park a miss.

"Anyone can get it, anyone can spread it. 

"Stay home, protect the NHS, save lives."

People are reminded:

  • Only go outside for food, health reasons or work (but only if you cannot work from home) and should stay more than 2 metres from others;
  • You can also go for a walk or exercise outdoors close to home once a day, but must observe the 2 metre rule when doing so;
  • Wash your hands as soon as you get home; and
  • Do not meet others who are not in your household, including friends and family.  

