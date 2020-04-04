Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases now more than 70

Increase in the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in the district

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 74, as of 9am this morning (Saturday.)

This represents an increase of five from yesterday's figure. 

Nationally, 41,903 people have tested positive for the virus.

The death toll meanwhile rose by 20 per cent to 4,313 (as of 5pm yesterday) after a further 708 people died in hospital after testing positive. 

