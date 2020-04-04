Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases now more than 70

Confirmed coronavirus cases now more than 70
Sat, 04 Apr 2020
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 74, as of 9am this morning (Saturday.)
This represents an increase of five from yesterday's figure.
Nationally, 41,903 people have tested positive for the virus.
The death toll meanwhile rose by 20 per cent to 4,313 (as of 5pm yesterday) after a further 708 people died in hospital after testing positive.
