The Shows Must Go On during Covid-19 pandemic says Sydmonton composer Andrew Lloyd Webber

48 hour free-stream of West End musicals

Trish Lee

trish lee

trish.lee@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886663

Socially isolated West End and Broadway fans are enjoying their Stay Home with Andrew Lloyd Webber - owner of the Sydmonton Estate near Newbury - who is streaming his musicals on the YouTube channel 'The Show Must Go On' every Friday (7pm) for 48 hours, as part of a free online series.

The 2000 adaptation of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat was the first to stream on Friday, starring Donny Osmond, Maria Friedman, Richard Attenborough and Joan Collins.

You have until 7pm tonight (Sunday) to catch it.

Buried in the schedule over the next few weeks, says the composer, is his “disastrous show” By Jeeves, which he asserts he is “very fond of”.

Over the Easter weekend, from Good Friday, 2012s Jesus Christ Superstar starring Tim Minchin, Melanie C and Chris Moyles will be available.

Further shows are to be announced.

While free, viewers can choose to donate to a variety of charities – including Acting for Others, Broadway Cares and Actors Benevolent Fund.

