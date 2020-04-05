Giant bug causes car crash along Long Lane, Hermitage

Giant bug causes car crash near Hermitage
Sun, 05 Apr 2020
A GIANT insect caused a single car crash along the B4009 near Fishers Lane, Hermitage, this afternoon, resulting in police, fire engines and an ambulance being called.
The driver and three passengers were driving 10 miles to walk a dog when the winged bug entered the car, causing the driver to crash.
All four people were discharged at the scene.
In a tweet, Thames Valley Police Roads Policing said it was clearly an avoidable journey and urged the public to stay at home to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
Driver of this crashed on the B4009 #Thatcham due to a large bug flying in! They were driving TEN miles from home to walk their , 3 friends in . Discharged at at scene. , & attended. Clearly an avoidable journey! @TVP_WestBerks #STAYATHOME! ♂️ #P5562 #P2071 #P3386 pic.twitter.com/gDwjxkmnTh— TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) April 5, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News