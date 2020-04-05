Giant bug causes car crash along Long Lane, Hermitage

A GIANT insect caused a single car crash along the B4009 near Fishers Lane, Hermitage, this afternoon, resulting in police, fire engines and an ambulance being called.

The driver and three passengers were driving 10 miles to walk a dog when the winged bug entered the car, causing the driver to crash.

All four people were discharged at the scene.

In a tweet, Thames Valley Police Roads Policing said it was clearly an avoidable journey and urged the public to stay at home to reduce the spread of coronavirus.