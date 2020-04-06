Coronavirus West Berkshire: Newbury Racecourse and Broad Street Mall walk-in centre in Reading to have special care hubs for people with Covid-19 symptoms

A special Primary Care Hub is being set up at Newbury Racecourse for local people showing symptoms of coronavirus, but not needing immediate hospital treatment.

The specially-adapted and contained area will be at the racecourse’s east entrance. Another hub is being set up at the walk-in centre in Reading’s Broad Street Mall.

The West Berkshire hub will be in the first-aid room at the east entrance to Newbury Racecourse. It will open Monday to Friday, initially, from 10am to 4pm.

The hubs are being organised by officials from the Berkshire West Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) in partnership with local GPs.

They have said that the hubs will only be available to patients who have already gone through a structured medical assessment.

Anyone starting to show the coronavirus symptoms of a constant cough and/or high temperature, will still initially be asked to self isolate for seven days and seek advice from NHS 111 online if required – https://111.nhs.uk/

Patients will then be referred on to their GP practice and/or one of the hubs where appropriate.

The hubs are due to open this week in a bid to ease the burden on other healthcare facilities and free up hospital doctors to deal with more urgent coronavirus cases.

CCG chief officer Cathy Winfield said: “This virus is placing huge, constant and ever-changing demands on our healthcare services, both within GP surgeries and at our local hospitals.

“These hubs will be specifically for patients who have, or are likely to have, coronavirus. They will not be able to cater for the public looking for general medical support.

“The advice to these people is very clear – if you have the constant cough and/or high temperature you must stay at home, keep your distance from other people in the house and contact the 111 online service if you want extra advice."

The Reading and Wokingham Primary Care Hub at the walk-in centre will be open seven days a week, from 8am to 8pm. Patients who are registered at the centre are being temporarily moved to the neighbouring Milman Road surgery in Reading. No walk-in care will be available at the centre at this time.

Full details of the hubs and how they will operate will be on the CCG website www.berkshirewestccg.nhs.uk