India, eight, creates Lambourn garden tribute to NHS coronavirus workers

'She wanted to show our support and brighten up the day'

A LAMBOURN schoolgirl has created her very own tribute to the NHS workers battling the coronavirus crisis.

India Williams, aged eight, decorated the tree in her garden with lights, bunting and a painted message which reads: "Thank you to our NHS key workers.''

Her mother Faye said: "She was inspired by watching the news and seeing all the hard work key workers are doing. India wanted to show our support and brighten up the days for people within the village as well as key workers... it's just a little token to say thanks." 

