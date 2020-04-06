Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Debenhams confirms intention to appoint administrators

Chain has store in Newbury's Parkway Shopping centre

DEBENHAMS has confirmed it has filed a notice of intent to appoint administrators.

The struggling department store was reportedly considering the move last week to protect the company against legal claims from creditors during the coronavirus outbreak.

However, the move may affect the 22,000 workers employed by the company – who are currently on furlough – and the store in Newbury Parkway Shopping centre.

A company spokesman said on Friday that the owners remained confidant and supportive of the business.

They said: "Like all retailers, Debenhams is making contingency plans reflecting the extraordinary current circumstances.

"Our owners and lenders remain highly supportive and whatever actions we may take will be with a view to protecting the business during the current situation."

