Newbury Labour hails election of Sir Keir Starmer

Newbury's Labour branch has welcomed the election of Sir Keir Starmer as leader of the national party.

In a statement seen by the Newbury Weekly News, senior members of the branch endorsed Sir Keir, whom they regard as a unifying figure.

They believe that his election opens up new opportunities for the party in West Berkshire.

Local Labour chairman Jonny Roberts said: “This was a really clear result that shows the priority of Labour members is to continue our agenda of radical policies that would transform our country but understanding that to make our case successfully to the country we have to end the rancour within the party and unite.

“Newbury CLP looks forward to playing our part in helping Keir Starmer become our next Prime Minister.”

James Wilder, Newbury Labour’s Parliamentary candidate for the 2019 general election, said: “I am absolutely delighted with Keir becoming Labour leader.

“It was an honour to receive his support for our local campaign in Newbury last December and I look forward to continuing to support his leadership and work with him to deliver a Labour government in 2024.

“Socialism and winning is not incompatible – far from it.

“Socialist policies, such as, properly funding the NHS, giving all young people a world-class education and eliciting a more inclusive economy can only be achieved through a relentless focus on winning.

“Now is the time factionalism on all sides of the Labour movement must come to an end.

“All sides must explore what proposals unite us instead of harbouring those problems which divide us.

“I look forward to presenting to the people of Newbury a compelling vision on the NHS, education and social care combined with a thriving economy that increases the living wage, encourages small business, more apprenticeships and engages with the technological revolution of the future.”