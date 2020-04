Coronavirus: Boris Johnson in intensive care

BORIS Johnson, 55, is in intensive care at St Thomas's Hospital in London it has just been announced.

The Prime Minister was admitted to hospital yesterday as a precaution, after being diagnosed with coronavirus a week ago, but his condition has since deteriorated.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been asked by Mr Johnson to deputise for him.

Newbury MP Laura Farris has tweeted 'Sending my very best wishes' to Mr Johnson

Sending my very best wishes to @BorisJohnson https://t.co/fGcKvYr4T0 — Laura Farris (@Laura__Farris) April 6, 2020

Updates to follow.