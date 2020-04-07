DURING these unprecedented times the true Blitz spirit has truly been reignited.

Volunteers in their hundreds have set up support groups across the district and everyone is doing their part to ensure family, friends, neighbours and strangers are looked after throughout this pandemic.

And standing by your side, as we always have, is the Newbury Weekly News, remaining your trusted source of news and information in West Berkshire and North Hampshire.

Now, more than ever, we all need to work together. All of our journalists are working from home, so, we are asking you to let us know the news and events from your village – coronavirus related or otherwise – and as much good news as possible.

We will publish these stories (after editing, to ensure word count, style and legal process is all followed) on to a new section, 'Your Villages, Your Voice', on our website newburytoday.co.uk, which staggeringly had more than 1.3 million page views in March, and on our social media platforms.

Our goal is to make sure everyone can find up-to-date, factual information quickly and easily, through your chosen platform.

We are living through an important time in history and we believe it is our duty to document it.

So please send us your stories, your news, your support networks and don’t forget to also send us your photos and pictures of how you are all getting through.

We need the important details but we also all need a smile.

We understand that every business is struggling at the moment and we are no exception. We are a small, local business that has been hit hard by this pandemic and we too have been forced to furlough a number of staff while we navigate this uncertain time.

We will always be there to inform the public, but we ask, at this time, that you only send us stories to Your Villages Your Voice without a commercial element please.

Please send all news and information to your.villages@newburynews.co.uk