Man dies in M4 collision between Hungerford and Swindon

A man has died following a road traffic collision on the M4 this morning.

The 18-year-old died when a BMW travelling westbound collided with a crash barrier on the central reservation between Membury Services and Junction 15 (Swindon).

Officers were called to the scene at approximately 1.30am.

A 19-year-old female passenger was taken to the Great Western Hospital with minor injuries.

Both west and eastbound carriageways were closed while officers carried out their investigations. The eastbound carriageway has been reopened.