Listen to Newbury library children's storytime online

Author Rachel Jane narrates Milo Goes to the Seaside on YouTube

As Newbury library is closed to the public due to Covid-19, this week's Storytime is moving online. Children's author Rachel Jane has recorded a Storytime for the library from home, which will be broadcast on YouTube  tomorrow (Wednesday, April 8) at 3pm. Rachel will be reading from one of her own books Milo Goes to the Seaside - one of her popular series about a campervan called Milo, beautifully illustrated by Jamie Flack. For more details follow WBerksLibraries on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

 

 

