Reading Magistrates' Court: Drink-driver in Newbury had no insurance

Defendant also had no valid licence, court told

Court

A MOTORIST has been convicted of drink-driving while uninsured.

On Friday, March 27, Reading magistrates dealt with the case of Daniel William French who lives at Wakemans, Upper Basildon.

The 31-year-old has admitted driving a Ford Transit on the A4 junction with Oxford Road, Newbury, on November 3 last year after drinking more than the legal limit.

Tests showed 82mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system – more than double the legal limit of 35mcg.

Mr French also admitted driving while uninsured and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on the same occasion.

Sentencing was adjourned until a later date and Mr French meanwhile remains on unconditional bail.

