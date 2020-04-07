Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases now in triple figures

Special care hub being set up in Newbury

Coronavirus

There are now 107 confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Berkshire as of 9am this morning (Tuesday), according to official figures from Public Health England.

This is an increase of 15 from yesterday's total of 92.

Nationally, 55,242 have tested positive for the virus, with 6,159 deaths.

In Newbury, a special primary care hub is being set up at the racecourse for people displaying Covid-19 symptoms.

It is for local people showing symptoms of coronavirus, but not needing immediate hospital treatment.

The specially-adapted and contained area will be at the racecourse’s east entrance.

Another hub is being set up at the walk-in centre in Reading’s Broad Street Mall.

The West Berkshire hub will be in the first aid room at the east entrance to Newbury Racecourse.

It will open Monday to Friday, initially, from 10am to 4pm.

