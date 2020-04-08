M4 crash: Police appeal for witnesses to collision between Hungerford and Swindon that killed Cardiff man

Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash on the M4 in which an 18-year-old man died.

A blue BMW car travelling westbound between junction 14 (Hungerford) and junction 15 (Swindon) was involved in a collision with roadside barriers.

The 18-year-old male driver of the vehicle, who was from the Cardiff area, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

A female passenger was also injured and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The man's family has been notified.

The crash occurred at approximately 1.30am yesterday (Tuesday, April 7),

The M4 was closed in both directions for approximately eight hours while the investigation and recovery of the vehicle was carried out.

Sgt Lucy Fair from the Collision Investigation Unit said: "If you were in the area at the time and saw or heard what happened, please get in touch. Equally, if you were passing by and possibly have dashboard camera footage of the vehicle prior to the collision, please contact us."

If you can help, contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting log number 13 of 7 April 2020.