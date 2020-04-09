Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

In this week's Newbury Weekly News, Newbury Racecourse has become a hub to deliver Meals on Wheels to the district's vulnerable.

Also in this week's paper, we bring the latest efforts being made in response to Covid-19.

Meanwhile, a council care home has been rated good following an inspection. 

In other news, fresh plans to redevelop a village site into a farm shop have been submitted, while an appeal has been postponed because of Covid-19. 

