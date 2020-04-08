Newbury furniture project staff adapt to new roles in coronavirus crisis

EXTRAORDINARY times require extraordinary measures – and the Community Furniture Project in Newbury has adapted to them.

The Community Furniture Projects shop in Bone Lane may have had to close its doors to the public during the Covid-19 crisis but the Project is continuing to help vulnerable people throughout the District as part of West Berkshire Council’s Community Support Hub.

Staff have joined forces with the Community Support Hub and West Berkshire Council to distribute food parcels to those who need them.

In the past week, fresh fruit and vegetables, dairy items, frozen and dried foods have been delivered to 120 people in West Berkshire.

The project is also continuing to supply electrical goods such as fridges and cookers to older people and vulnerable families who are self-isolating and has furnished a number of homes for people previously living in hostels and refuges.

Young carers, who look after dependent family members with physical and mental health issues, are also being provided with food parcels, as well as craft kits and Easter eggs.

project chief executive, Kelvin Hughes, said: “We’re very pleased to be able to assist the local community during these extremely challenging times. It’s extremely heartening to see communities coming together to support their most vulnerable members.“