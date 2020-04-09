Coronavirus West Berkshire: GPs and pharmacies opening over Easter weekend

GPs across the Berkshire West Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) will be open this Good Friday and Easter Monday as the NHS steps up its work around the coronavirus outbreak.

The majority of the 47 practices in the area will be operating as usual, giving patients telephone access to medical care and advice. They will also be co-ordinating care with neighbouring surgeries to make sure people in their areas are looked after.

On Easter Saturday and Sunday the surgeries normal weekend arrangements will be in place. People can ring NHS 111 with urgent medical problems and Westcall will also be providing the Out of Hours GP service.

The majority of pharmacists across Berkshire West CCG will be opening 2pm-5pm on Good Friday and Easter Monday to support the surgeries and patients. Others will be opening their normal hours.

The move comes as coronavirus cases are expected to peak, and health officials are putting special measures in place to manage the rise in demand.

Chair of the Berkshire West CCG, Dr Abid Irfan, said: “We are really grateful to GPs, Nurses and practice staff for giving up their Bank Holiday as we support our patients, and the wider NHS system, tackle the coronavirus.

“These are anxious times for everyone and we hope they get some reassurance knowing our medical teams are going to be available over the holiday weekend to meet the rising demand for care.

“I’m pleased to say that nearly all of our practices in Berkshire West will be open, some will have an arrangement with a neighbouring practice to provide cover. But local people can be assured expert advice and support will be available to anyone who needs it.”

“We’re asking people to please use these services responsibly and appropriately to make sure people with the most need receive care during this outbreak.”

People who have suspected coronavirus symptoms of a constant cough and/or a high temperature of 37.8 are advised to self-isolate at home for seven days and, if necessary, seek information from NHS 111 online https://111.nhs.uk/ Others in the household should self isolate for 14 days.

Patients who have a medical problem that is not related to coronavirus can ring their surgery as normal. They are asked to not attend the surgery in person. All GP appointments will initially be on the telephone with the GP helping over the phone. If they feel they need a face to face examination then an appointment can be arranged.

More information is available at www.berkshirewestccg.nhs.uk