#oneshot_oneworld

In the midst of these strange and bewildering times brought about by Covid-19 we are shut in, isolated.

We may be anxious, lonely and overwhelmed, so it is easy to forget that in these dark times there are many moments of light.

We are seeing communities pulling together to help the most vulnerable, businesses diversifying in imaginative ways to support themselves and their customers and we are seeing our immediate surroundings with new eyes as they have become our whole world.

The Newbury Weekly News is launching a photographic project to encourage you to illustrate how you are coping, what you are doing, or what this unprecedented situation means to you.

Entries must be one shot only, taken in or from your home any time between now and the closing date of April 30 (we will extend this if we are still receiving your pictures).

Apart from that, anything goes – pictures may be candid or staged, there may be humour or beauty, there may be darkness or struggle – and we know for sure there will be a lot of pets!

There will be prizes, but more importantly we would like to put together all entries to form a record of local life during this pandemic in the form of an online gallery and hopefully a printed publication.

We may be isolated, but we are not alone and we hope that sharing moments of our lives in these pictures will bring us closer together both by laughing at some of the lighter moments but also, crucially, by appreciating that we are all dealing with the same difficulties.

To share your images please follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook (@newburytoday) and tag your posts using ALL of the following

#newburytoday

#oneshot_oneworld

#covid19

#coronavirus

@oneshot_oneworld



Include a caption, title and tell us where you are from (if you are happy to do so).



One picture only please.



If possible, please can you also send entries to oneshot_oneworld@newburynews.co.uk.



We will keep you updated with the progress of this project on www.newburytoday.co.uk with further details of prizes.