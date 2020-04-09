West Berkshire residents' daily lockdown exercise spoiled by dog owners' poop apathy

HAVE you noticed more dog poop left on the pathways when you take your daily exercise?

Many people seem to be posting about this, like one disgruntled walker who wrote on the East Ilsley community Facebook page:

"Having thoroughly enjoyed my daily walk this morning, I was completely disgusted to find that someone evidently lacks the effort to collect their dog's excrement. This is totally unacceptable considering this was on a public footpath, in the vicinity of a dog bin and that at this time, people want to enjoy being outside for a short time in the day.

"Please stay safe, but clean up after your dog too."

And it got many responses, including: "I've noticed a lot more when we have been out. Disgusting!"

Are you having to negotiate more doggy-doo obstacles? Let us know and let's clean up West Berkshire's pathways for everyone to enjoy.

