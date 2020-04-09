Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

West Berkshire residents' daily lockdown exercise spoiled by dog owners' poop apathy

Fury over furry friends' excrement left on public pathways

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886684

dogbin

HAVE you noticed more dog poop left on the pathways when you take your daily exercise?

Many people seem to be posting about this, like one disgruntled walker who wrote on the East Ilsley community Facebook page:

"Having thoroughly enjoyed my daily walk this morning, I was completely disgusted to find that someone evidently lacks the effort to collect their dog's excrement. This is totally unacceptable considering this was on a public footpath, in the vicinity of a dog bin and that at this time, people want to enjoy being outside for a short time in the day.

"Please stay safe, but clean up after your dog too."

And it got many responses, including: "I've noticed a lot more when we have been out. Disgusting!"

Are you having to negotiate more doggy-doo obstacles? Let us know and let's clean up West Berkshire's pathways for everyone to enjoy.

Email newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Giant bug causes car crash near Hermitage

Giant bug causes car crash in Thatcham

Special care hub at Newbury Racecourse for people with Covid-19 symptoms

Coronavirus: What we know

Man dies in collision on the M4

Man dies in collision on the M4 

Confirmed coronavirus cases now in triple figures

Confirmed coronavirus cases now in triple figures

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33