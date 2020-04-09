British Veterinary Association issues advice to cat owners in relation to Covid-19

CONFLICTING advice has hit the headlines about how cat owners should look after their pets.

It has been suggested that cats should be kept indoors, but the British Veterinary Association (BVA) has moved quickly to say that it does not recommend that all cats are kept indoors.

BVA president Daniella Dos Santos said: “We are not advising that all cats are kept indoors. Only cats from infected households or where their owners are self-isolating, and only if the cat is happy to be kept indoors.

"Some cats cannot stay indoors due to stress-related medical reasons."

There are a very small number of cases of the disease in animals, states the BVA. It is believed this was transmitted from humans to animals, but it emphasises that there is no evidence that a pet infected with Covid-19 can transmit the disease to humans.

The BVA states: “From the small number of cases it appears that dogs do not show symptoms, but cats can show clinical signs of the disease."

The statement goes on to say pets could potentially spread the disease — as the virus could be on their fur, similar to other surfaces such as doorknobs.

“It is also the case that animals can act as fomites, as the virus could be on their fur in the same way it is on other surfaces, such as tables and doorknobs.

"That’s why our main advice for pet owners continues to be to practise good hand hygiene.

"That’s why it is recommending owners who have the virus or are self-isolating keep their cats indoors – it minimises the risk of it being spread."

There is no reason for cat owners to panic or abandon their pets.

Following these guidelines and maintaining good hand hygiene will help minimise the spread of the disease, as experts continue to learn more about the virus.

The BVA states: “It is very important that people don’t panic about their pets. There is no evidence that animals can pass the disease to humans.”