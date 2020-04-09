Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Easter opening hours for supermarkets in West Berkshire and North Hampshire

Some time slots still reserved for elderly and vulnerable and frontline staff

Supermarket opening times over Easter

Below are the opening hours for supermarkets across Newbury and the district.

Certain times are reserved exclusively for elderly and vulnerable persons, as well as care workers and other frontline staff.

Further information on these can be found here.

LIDL
London Road, Newbury

Good Friday, April 10
8am-8pm

Saturday, April 11
8am-10pm

Easter Sunday, April 12
Closed

Easter Monday, April 13
8am-8pm

M&S
Northbrook Street, Newbury

Good Friday, April 10
8am-6pm

Saturday, April 11
8am-6pm

Easter Sunday, April 12
Closed

Easter Monday, April 13
8am-6pm

M&S SIMPLY FOOD
Newbury Retail Park, Pinchington Lane
Elderly/vulnerable hour is 8am-9am Mondays and Thursdays.
NHS/Emergency workers 8am-9am Tuesday and Fridays

Good Friday, April 10
8am-8pm

Saturday, April 11
8am-8pm

Easter Sunday, April 12
Closed

Easter Monday, April 13
8am-6pm

SAINSBURY'S
Hectors Way, Newbury

Good Friday, April 10
8am-8pm

Saturday, April 11
8am-8pm

Easter Sunday, April 12
Closed

Easter Monday, April 13
8am-8pm

SAINSBURY'S
Chapel Street, Thatcham

Good Friday, April 10
7am-9pm

Saturday, April 11
7am-9pm

Easter Sunday, April 12
7am-9pm

Easter Monday, April 13
7am-9pm

SAINSBURY'S
Mulfords Hill, Tadley

Good Friday, April 10
8am-8pm

Saturday, April 11
8am-8pm

Easter Sunday, April 12
Closed

Easter Monday, April 13
8am-8pm

SAINSBURY'S
Bath Road, Calcot

Good Friday, April 10
8am-9pm

Saturday, April 11
8am-8pm

Easter Sunday, April 12
Closed

Easter Monday, April 13
8am-8pm

TESCO EXTRA
Pinchington Lane, Newbury

Good Friday, April 10
8am-8pm

Saturday, April 11
6am-10pm

Easter Sunday, April 12
Closed

Easter Monday, April 13
8am-6pm

TESCO SUPERSTORE
London Road, Newbury

Good Friday, April 10
8am-8pm

Saturday, April 11
6am-10pm

Easter Sunday, April 12
Closed

Easter Monday, April 13
8am-6pm

TESCO METRO
Northbrook Street, Newbury

Good Friday, April 10
8am-8pm

Saturday, April 11
6am-10pm

Easter Sunday, April 12
Closed

Easter Monday, April 13
8am-6pm

TESCO SUPERSTORE
Everland Road, Hungerford

Good Friday, April 10
8am-8pm

Saturday, April 11
7am-10pm

Easter Sunday, April 12
Closed

Easter Monday, April 13
8am-6pm

WAITROSE
Oxford Road, Newbury

Good Friday, April 10
8am-8pm

Saturday, April 11
8am-8pm

Easter Sunday, April 12
Closed

Easter Monday, April 13
9am-6pm

WAITROSE
The Broadway, Thatcham

Good Friday, April 10
8am-8pm

Saturday, April 11
8am-8pm

Easter Sunday, April 12
Closed

Easter Monday, April 13
9am-6pm

