Easter opening hours for supermarkets in West Berkshire and North Hampshire

The safest ways to fill your car with petrol
Thu, 09 Apr 2020
Below are the opening hours for supermarkets across Newbury and the district.
Certain times are reserved exclusively for elderly and vulnerable persons, as well as care workers and other frontline staff.
Further information on these can be found here.
LIDL
London Road, Newbury
Good Friday, April 10
8am-8pm
Saturday, April 11
8am-10pm
Easter Sunday, April 12
Closed
Easter Monday, April 13
8am-8pm
M&S
Northbrook Street, Newbury
Good Friday, April 10
8am-6pm
Saturday, April 11
8am-6pm
Easter Sunday, April 12
Closed
Easter Monday, April 13
8am-6pm
M&S SIMPLY FOOD
Newbury Retail Park, Pinchington Lane
Elderly/vulnerable hour is 8am-9am Mondays and Thursdays.
NHS/Emergency workers 8am-9am Tuesday and Fridays
Good Friday, April 10
8am-8pm
Saturday, April 11
8am-8pm
Easter Sunday, April 12
Closed
Easter Monday, April 13
8am-6pm
SAINSBURY'S
Hectors Way, Newbury
Good Friday, April 10
8am-8pm
Saturday, April 11
8am-8pm
Easter Sunday, April 12
Closed
Easter Monday, April 13
8am-8pm
SAINSBURY'S
Chapel Street, Thatcham
Good Friday, April 10
7am-9pm
Saturday, April 11
7am-9pm
Easter Sunday, April 12
7am-9pm
Easter Monday, April 13
7am-9pm
SAINSBURY'S
Mulfords Hill, Tadley
Good Friday, April 10
8am-8pm
Saturday, April 11
8am-8pm
Easter Sunday, April 12
Closed
Easter Monday, April 13
8am-8pm
SAINSBURY'S
Bath Road, Calcot
Good Friday, April 10
8am-9pm
Saturday, April 11
8am-8pm
Easter Sunday, April 12
Closed
Easter Monday, April 13
8am-8pm
TESCO EXTRA
Pinchington Lane, Newbury
Good Friday, April 10
8am-8pm
Saturday, April 11
6am-10pm
Easter Sunday, April 12
Closed
Easter Monday, April 13
8am-6pm
TESCO SUPERSTORE
London Road, Newbury
Good Friday, April 10
8am-8pm
Saturday, April 11
6am-10pm
Easter Sunday, April 12
Closed
Easter Monday, April 13
8am-6pm
TESCO METRO
Northbrook Street, Newbury
Good Friday, April 10
8am-8pm
Saturday, April 11
6am-10pm
Easter Sunday, April 12
Closed
Easter Monday, April 13
8am-6pm
TESCO SUPERSTORE
Everland Road, Hungerford
Good Friday, April 10
8am-8pm
Saturday, April 11
7am-10pm
Easter Sunday, April 12
Closed
Easter Monday, April 13
8am-6pm
WAITROSE
Oxford Road, Newbury
Good Friday, April 10
8am-8pm
Saturday, April 11
8am-8pm
Easter Sunday, April 12
Closed
Easter Monday, April 13
9am-6pm
WAITROSE
The Broadway, Thatcham
Good Friday, April 10
8am-8pm
Saturday, April 11
8am-8pm
Easter Sunday, April 12
Closed
Easter Monday, April 13
9am-6pm
