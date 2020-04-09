Newbury company supports NHS frontline in cornoavirus crisis

WHILE some shoppers have stripped the shelves of pasta by panic buying, one Newbury company has donated a whole pallet full to the NHS frontline.

As part of anongoing initiative, Lupa Foods sent the package to the London Ambulance Service after hearing how its emergency staff were finding it increasingly difficult to buy staples during the current coronavirus crisis.

While they worked 12 hour shifts, shops were closing before they finished or the shelves were empty.

The London Ambulance Service is trying to create a foodbank within the service to provide food for its hard-working frontline staff.

The London Road company said in a statement: “Lupa Foods wanted to do something in humble rececognition of the work being done by NHS staff at this time, and we are actively pursuing other ways to help other frontline staff and charities in the coming weeks.

“If you are able to donate food or supplies to The London Ambulance Service please contact: www.londonambulance.nhs.uk/getting-involved/ supporting-our-charities/

“If you are working with, or providing to, frontline staff and think we might be able to help please email caroline@lupafoods.com