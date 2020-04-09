Calcot driver accused of 'hit and run' at Reading Magistrates' Court

A MOTORIST has been charged with dangerous driving following a ‘hit-and-run’ incident in which a person was injured.

On Thursday, March 26, Reading magistrates held a preliminary hearing into the case of Zidan Herbert Akers.

The 21-year-old, who lives at Carters Rise, Calcot, is accused of driving a Volkswagen Polo dangerously on the A4 Bath Road at Calcot on August 27 last year.

Mr Akers is further charged with failing to stop when being the driver of a Volkswagen Polo, owing to the presence of which an accident occured whereby personal injury was caused to Hubert Gunda.

That offence was said to have occurred on the same occasion.

Mr Akers was not required to attend the preliminary hearing or to enter pleas and the case was adjourned until a later date.