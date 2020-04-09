Coronavirus: West Berkshire latest figure (Thursday)

OFFICIAL figures have shown the number of new cases recorded in West Berkshire today (Thursday) is now 131, up from 121 yesterday.

This brings the cumulative UK total of cases to 65,077 of whom 7,978 have died.

The daily UK tally stands at 4,344, with 881 deaths.

Meanwhile Government advice states there are now only four reasons you are able to leave your homes:

To shop for essential items – as infrequently as possible

Daily exercise, once a day, alone or with members of your household

A medical need or to care for a vulnerable person

Travel to and from essential work.