Coronavirus West Berkshire: Police commander urges people to stay at home this Easter bank holiday weekend

West Berkshire's police commander has urged people to stay inside where they can over the Easter bank holiday weekend to keep people safe.

Superintendent Lindsey Finch, local police area commander for West Berkshire, thanked people in the district for abiding by government guidance to help stem the spread of Covid-19.

But with a warm Easter weekend approaching, Supt Finch advised residents of increased police patrols and to only travel if absolutely necessary.

She said: "The reality is, this weekend is also expected to be a warm, hot, pleasant weekend and it is also a bank holiday weekend. I recognise yet again that it could be very tempting to get together with people or to engage in some activities that you've been trying to avoid up until now.

"I urge you, please stay inside where you can. Keep people safe, keep police officers safe, keep the NHS safe, keep each other safe.

"I know it will be tempting, but please stay inside where you can.

"People are still dying and the measures that are in place are there to try and prevent this spread. It's to keep you all safe and keep you all healthy."

Police patrols in the area, including roadside checks, are to be increased over the bank holiday weekend.

Supt Finch said: "Over this weekend, because we anticipate there will be more people at home, there will be fewer people at work, we are going to have an increased police presence.

"My officers are still out there to engage with you, to explain what we're trying to do, and try to encourage you to be at home.

"You will see some road checks and if you do, please engage with those officers, speak to them, explain to them why you have to be out and about because that it's what they will be asking you, and, in certain circumstances, we will be using enforcement and we will use those powers that we have to try to keep everybody else safe.

"So please, where you can, stay home, stay healthy and please try to enjoy your weekend without going out and about and without putting extra pressure on those resources that are there ultimately to help you when things go badly wrong".

Goverment guidance states that no person may leave the place where they are living without reasonable excuse.

These reasonable excuses include

to obtain basic necessities, including food and medical supplies for those in the same household (including any pets or animals in the household) or for vulnerable persons and supplies for the essential upkeep, maintenance and functioning of the household, or the household of a vulnerable person, or to obtain money

to take exercise either alone or with other members of their household

to seek medical assistance, including to access any of the services

to provide care or assistance to a vulnerable person, or to provide emergency assistance

to donate blood

to travel for the purposes of work or to provide voluntary or charitable services, where it is not reasonably possible for that person to work, or to provide those services, from the place where they are living

to attend a funeral of a member of the person’s household, a close family member, or if none of the above are attending, a friend

to fulfil a legal obligation, including attending court or satisfying bail conditions, or to participate in legal proceedings

to access critical public services

in relation to children who do not live in the same household as their parents, or one of their parents, to continue existing arrangements for access to, and contact between, parents and children

in the case of a minister of religion or worship leader, to go to their place of worship

to move house where reasonably necessary

to avoid injury or illness or to escape a risk of harm

Referring to a message issued to residents on April 1, Supt Finch said: "I'm really pleased to say that most people in West Berkshire adhered to the advice that we have been giving out. You helped us and you helped the NHS and you will have also helped those people around you in terms of trying to reduce the spread of this virus."

Thames Valley Police Chief Constable John Campbell issued his own guidance to residents for the bank holiday weekend.

He said: “With Easter coming this weekend and the weather forecast to be fine, it is vitally important that the public continue to adhere to the Government restrictions. I appreciate that this is a time of year when we would usually be enjoying time with our families and friends, however these are unprecedented times and we must all do our part to protect each other and the vital services of the NHS.

“Thank you to the residents of the Thames Valley for complying with the Government’s measures. They are in place to protect us all, and I appreciate the effort that all of you are making to stay indoors and social distance when you have to leave the house for an essential reason.

“I know these restrictions will now be well-known by now, but let me remind you all that you can only leave your home to shop for basic necessities, for one form of exercise per day, for a medical or care need and to travel to and from work, but only where you cannot work from home. If you are outside for these essential activities, please ensure you are at least two metres from anyone who you do not live with.

“Please do not be tempted to go out for any other reason.

“As usual, our officers will be patrolling our communities during Easter. We will be engaging with the public to ensure they are complying with the Government directives. Where there is any misunderstanding about the measures, we will explain and encourage the public to follow the guidelines. However, when necessary we will enforce the new powers given to us by Parliament.

“Our frontline officers and staff have been given personal protection equipment (PPE) to use. You may therefore see our officers wearing gloves and masks when they are out this weekend, if they are not able to keep the required distance with the public. This is for your safety and theirs.

“This is an unprecedented public health emergency and an extraordinary national effort is required to fight this virus. I am proud that the public and my staff have been working together to help save lives. I thank you all and I wish you all a very happy Easter.”