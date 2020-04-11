Coronavirus West Berkshire: Local brewers speak out on Coronavirus Business Interruption Loans

BANKS are refusing to release emergency cash to local brewing firms, despite a Government-backed scheme.

Bosses at both The West Berkshire Brewery and Tutts Clump Cider said they have been knocked back by banks when they applied for Coronavirus Business Interruption Loans (CBILs) – a situation business secretary Alok Sharma has described as “totally unacceptable”.

The Government-backed loan scheme was intended to ensure companies can access cash as the UK lockdown slows the economy.

But West Berkshire Brewery chairman David Bruce said: “It seems the only way to get a loan is to be able to prove that you don’t need one.

“The banks are simply not lending to any of the many companies I know who have applied, including West Berkshire Brewery.

“They seem to have completely forgotten that it was the UK taxpayers who bailed most of them out in 2008 when they really deserved to have gone spectacularly bust, due entirely to their greed and crass incompetence.”

He said the company was refused a £300,000 loan, despite offering £6m worth of security and added: “They said no because we’ve yet to make a profit.

“We decided to invest instead and we’ve quadrupled our sales, creating 76 new jobs in a rural area – they don’t understand entrepreneurial businesses.”

Tutts Clump Cider owner Tim Wale said: “Our income has virtually ceased, but we can’t get help from the banks, and I don’t know any business that has.

“Our overheads are £11,500 a month before wages.”

Mr Bruce said Newbury MP Laura Farris had tried to intervene on his behalf, but that the situation had not changed.

She replied in an email: “I am sorry to say that you are one of a number of constituents who have contacted me about the problems you have encountered in obtaining a CBIL.”

Mrs Farris told the Newbury Weekly News: “My advice to businesses who have been refused CBILs is, in the first instance, to go back to the bank and try again.”

She said the Government had piled pressure on them in the past few days to pay out.

Mrs Farris added: “There have been teething problems rolling out the scheme.”

She also advised any other businesses who are having difficulty in accessing CBIL cash to contact her at laura.farris.mp@parliament.uk