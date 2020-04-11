Coronavirus: Thames Valley Police urge people at risk of domestic abuse to seek help

PEOPLE at risk of domestic abuse are being urged to seek help during the coronavirus lockdown period.

People have been told to stay at home in order to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus pandemic.

Thames Valley Police has said that for some, the new regulations mean they are with their abuser for longer.

Neighbourhood, problem-solving and safeguarding inspector for Newbury and Thatcham Mark Tucker said: “We are not seeing a significant rise in domestic violence at this time in West Berkshire, but officers are aware that this is a difficult time for those people who are experiencing abuse who may feel trapped and vulnerable.

“The Government have made it clear that one of the limited reasons that people can leave their home is to avoid risk of injury or harm and we will ensure those that do so will be properly safeguarded.”

In an emergency, people should always call 999.

If you can’t speak, call 999 and then dial 55. This is called the Silent Solution and the call taker will sensitively manage the police response.

Anyone experiencing domestic abuse and needing support can contact one of the Thames Valley domestic abuse services or can make an online referral to Victims First via www.victims-first.org.uk

In a non-emergency, people can call West Berkshire Domestic Abuse Service on 0800 7310055, call 101, visit the National Domestic Abuse Helpline: free, open 24 hours a day on 0808 2000 247, Flag DV – offers free legal advice for Domestic Abuse 0800 731 0055, Mankind – helpline for male victims of DA – 01823 334244, SAFE! Supporting young victims of crime (aged five to 18): 0800 1337938, Galop, for members of the LGBT+ community: 0800 999 5428.