Coronavirus: Newbury's Spanish twin town Carcaixent posts inspiring video during global Covid-19 pandemic

Newbury's Spanish twin town has posted an inspiring video during the coronavirus pandemic.

The town of Carcaixent posted the video to support its police, care workers, municipal employees and self-employed workers during the coronavirus crisis.

It says: "We'll be back out on the street soon, we will refill our parks, we will hug again, laugh, to make Carcaixent, a city with a future."

Newbury twinned with the Valencian town in 2019, the culmination of a friendship which started more than 20 years ago.

Carcaixent is the fifth town Newbury has been twinned with, following its other unions with the German town of Braunfels, Feltre in Italy, Eeklo in Belgium and Bagnols-Sur-Cèze in France.

The full translation says: "Our streets have never been so quiet. Our parks and squares are never so empty, because we have to stay home, but we want you to know that there are people who continue to be by your side, heroes whom we applaud every night.

"To the police, civil guard, civil protection and rural guard, because they protect us and ensure our security.

"To the professionals of the health centre and the nursing home, because they continue fighting at the front line.

"To the social services, because they help the people who need it most every day.

"To the municipal employees, because they never stop working for our city.

"And to all of you, we will continue to thank you.

"And to you who continue to go out every day to open your store, to you who continue to serve us every day with a smile, who continue to make Carcaixent a living city, a large city.

"You who are self-employed, you are also our heroes, because although today you cannot work, we also applaud you every night, to thank you.

"Because soon we will go out again, we will fill our parks again, we will hug again, laugh and continue to make Carcaixent a city with a future.

"You are not alone, we are all next to you, because without you we are nothing, everything will be fine, STAY AT HOME".

Chairwoman of the Newbury Twin Town Association Gillian Durrant said that many association members had visited Carcaixent and stayed in the homes of local families.

She said: "They will recognise the streets, shops and maybe some of the people in the video – it is lovely to see how they are getting on during this difficult time, and our friends in Carcaixent will be delighted to see that their friends in Newbury are thinking of them".

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Spain is currently 166,831, of which 62,391 have recovered and 17,209 have died.