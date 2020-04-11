Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of confirmed cases (April 11)

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Coronavirus

West Berkshire's confirmed coronavirus count is now at 143, official statistics from Public Health England show. 

The rise is an increase of 11 from yesterday's figure of 132.

However, not everyone with the virus will have been tested and the figures do not show the number of deaths or recoveries in the district. 

The first case in the district was reported on March 13. 

Thames Valley Police is urging people to stay at home where possible this Easter bank holiday weekend in an effort to protect lives. 

A Primary Care Hub has been established at Newbury Racecourse for people displaying symptoms of coronavirus but not needing immediate hospital treatment. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Man dies in collision on the M4

Man dies in collision on the M4 

Supermarket opening times over Easter

Supermarket opening times over Easter

Confirmed coronavirus cases now in triple figures

Confirmed coronavirus cases now in triple figures

West Berkshire Council issues warning about lighting bonfires

West Berkshire Council issues warning about lighting bonfires, especially over Easter Bank Holiday weekend, during coronavirus outbreak

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33