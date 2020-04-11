Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of confirmed cases (April 11)

West Berkshire's confirmed coronavirus count is now at 143, official statistics from Public Health England show.

The rise is an increase of 11 from yesterday's figure of 132.

However, not everyone with the virus will have been tested and the figures do not show the number of deaths or recoveries in the district.

The first case in the district was reported on March 13.

Thames Valley Police is urging people to stay at home where possible this Easter bank holiday weekend in an effort to protect lives.

A Primary Care Hub has been established at Newbury Racecourse for people displaying symptoms of coronavirus but not needing immediate hospital treatment.