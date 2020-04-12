Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of confirmed cases (April 12)

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in West Berkshire has risen to 144, official statistics from Public Health England show. This represents an increase of one in 24 hours.

It comes on a day when overall deaths in the UK have topped 10,000.

As of 5pm yesterday (Saturday, April 11), of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 10,612 have died.

The Government’s senior scientific advisers have said the UK was likely to be among the worst-affected European countries.

Earlier today, Downing Street announced that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had left hospital after being treated for coronavirus, but will not immediately return to work.

Mr Johnson, 55, was taken to St Thomas' Hospital, London, on Sunday, 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

He spent three nights in intensive care, before being returned to a ward on Thursday.

He will continue his recovery at Chequers.

Thames Valley Police is urging people to stay at home where possible this Easter bank holiday weekend in an effort to protect lives.

Government advice states there are now only four reasons you are able to leave your homes:

To shop for essential items – as infrequently as possible

Daily exercise, once a day, alone or with members of your household

A medical need or to care for a vulnerable person

Travel to and from work where necessary.

A Primary Care Hub has been established at Newbury Racecourse for people displaying symptoms of coronavirus, but who do not require immediate hospital treatment.