Eastbury villagers produce film in support of the NHS

Villagers in Eastbury have made a movie in support of NHS and frontline care staff.

The two-minute video features a drone flight over the community, set to Sir Hubert Parry's Jerusalem.

Residents had unfurled pro-NHS banners in their gardens and on the streets and these were captured on tape.

Organiser Nina Howe-Davies has recently worked with villagers on a variety of lockdown-related activities.

These were to keep people – especially children – entertained through the restrictions.

Among these was an all-village 'I-spy' tournament, which included the dumping of an inflatable 6ft flamingo in the River Lambourn.

Mrs Howe-Davies said: "Then Tobi Corney got in touch about doing family drone images, and I thought, 'why not do a full village film?'.

"Tobi, a licensed drone pilot, agreed, and so a village email was sent out that we would launch at 6.30pm on the dot on Good Friday, and everyone needed to be outside with banners for the NHS.

"It went like a dream – perfect weather conditions, the whole village was excited!"

The footage was edited by Nathan Horrocks, of Equine Productions.