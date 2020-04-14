Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Eastbury villagers produce film in support of the NHS

Drone was utilised for all-community event

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Eastbury villagers produce film in support of the NHS

Villagers in Eastbury have made a movie in support of  NHS and frontline care staff.

The two-minute video features a drone flight over the community, set to Sir Hubert Parry's Jerusalem.

Residents had unfurled pro-NHS banners in their gardens and on the streets and these were captured on tape.

Organiser Nina Howe-Davies has recently worked with villagers on a variety of lockdown-related activities.

These were to keep people – especially children – entertained through the restrictions.

Among these was an all-village 'I-spy' tournament, which included the dumping of an inflatable 6ft flamingo in the River Lambourn.

Mrs Howe-Davies said: "Then Tobi Corney got in touch about doing family drone images, and I thought, 'why not do a full village film?'.

"Tobi, a licensed drone pilot, agreed, and so a village email was sent out that we would launch at 6.30pm on the dot on Good Friday, and everyone needed to be outside with banners for the NHS.

"It went like a dream – perfect weather conditions, the whole village was excited!"

The footage was edited by Nathan Horrocks, of Equine Productions.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Latest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases

Latest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of confirmed cases (April 11)

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of confirmed cases (April 11)

Supermarket opening times over Easter

Supermarket opening times over Easter

Banks won't lend to local brewers

Banks won't lend to local brewers

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33