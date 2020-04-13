Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Greenham Trust's Emergency Appeal raises nearly £240,000

Proceeds to be donated towards coronavirus relief efforts

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Donate now to support West Berks and North Hants coronavirus charities

Greenham Trust's coronavirus appeal has so far raised almost £240,000.

A total of £237,208.75 has now been collected, leaving the initiative just over £60,000 short of its £300,000 target, a considerable milestone.

The appeal was only launched on March 20.

The public are able to donate via the trust's charitable funding platform, The Good Exchange website.

Sizeable donations have already been made by the Englefield Charitable Trust, Sovereign Housing Association, the Peter Baker Foundation and Colefax Charitable Trust. Greenham Trust is also matchfunding the public donations, up to £100,000.

The money will be distributed to charities aiding local vulnerable people through the Covid-19 outbreak.

For further information – or to make a donation – visit The Good Exchange's website.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Supermarket opening times over Easter

Supermarket opening times over Easter

Latest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases

Latest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of confirmed cases (April 11)

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of confirmed cases (April 11)

How's this for an impromptu tribute to our NHS heroes?

How's this for an impromptu tribute to our NHS heroes?

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33