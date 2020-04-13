Coronavirus West Berkshire: Greenham Trust's Emergency Appeal raises nearly £240,000

Greenham Trust's coronavirus appeal has so far raised almost £240,000.

A total of £237,208.75 has now been collected, leaving the initiative just over £60,000 short of its £300,000 target, a considerable milestone.

The appeal was only launched on March 20.

The public are able to donate via the trust's charitable funding platform, The Good Exchange website.

Sizeable donations have already been made by the Englefield Charitable Trust, Sovereign Housing Association, the Peter Baker Foundation and Colefax Charitable Trust. Greenham Trust is also matchfunding the public donations, up to £100,000.

The money will be distributed to charities aiding local vulnerable people through the Covid-19 outbreak.

For further information – or to make a donation – visit The Good Exchange's website.