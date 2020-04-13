Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Where are all the cars? The M4 like you've never seen it before

Drivers heed advice and stay at home over Easter bank holiday weekend

Trish Lee

Trish Lee

trish.lee@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886663

Where are all the cars? The M4 like you've never seen it before

A RARE sight. This was the M4 at Baydon yesterday.

It looks as if people are heeding police and Government guidelines to stay at home and undertake essential travel only over the Easter bank holiday weekend. #StayHomeSaveLives

Thames Valley Police says on its website: "We appreciate that the vast majority of people are following the stay at home measures and we’re very grateful to them for doing so.

“We’d encourage you to continue to follow the measures, we are patrolling and advising people if we see them doing things which are contrary to Government advice.

"Enforcement is a last resort for us and we’d prefer to work with the public to resolve situations through clear communication and explaining why they might want to behave differently first.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Supermarket opening times over Easter

Supermarket opening times over Easter

Latest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases

Latest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of confirmed cases (April 11)

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of confirmed cases (April 11)

How's this for an impromptu tribute to our NHS heroes?

How's this for an impromptu tribute to our NHS heroes?

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33