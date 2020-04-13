Where are all the cars? The M4 like you've never seen it before

A RARE sight. This was the M4 at Baydon yesterday.

It looks as if people are heeding police and Government guidelines to stay at home and undertake essential travel only over the Easter bank holiday weekend. #StayHomeSaveLives

Thames Valley Police says on its website: "We appreciate that the vast majority of people are following the stay at home measures and we’re very grateful to them for doing so.

“We’d encourage you to continue to follow the measures, we are patrolling and advising people if we see them doing things which are contrary to Government advice.

"Enforcement is a last resort for us and we’d prefer to work with the public to resolve situations through clear communication and explaining why they might want to behave differently first.”