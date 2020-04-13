Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of confirmed cases (April 13)

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in West Berkshire has risen to 146, official statistics from Public Health England show. This represents an increase of 2 in 24 hours.

As of 5pm yesterday (Sunday, April 12), of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 11,329 have died.

The figures come as the UK faces its fourth week in lockdown.

Spain - one of the worst-hit European countries - has started loosening restrictions as new infections slow.

Government advice states there are only four reasons you are able to leave your homes:

To shop for essential items – as infrequently as possible

Daily exercise, once a day, alone or with members of your household

A medical need or to care for a vulnerable person

Travel to and from work where necessary.

A Primary Care Hub has been established at Newbury Racecourse for people displaying symptoms of coronavirus, but who do not require immediate hospital treatment.