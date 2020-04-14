Good news for Newbury & District bus passengers

READING Buses has announced some good news for customers of its Newbury & District services, routes 1a and 1c.

The company has introduced a temporary, reduced timetable for these routes from today (Tuesday) to ensure some form of service for the community.

Routes 1a and 1c were suspended from Monday, April 6, due to customer numbers being extremely low. However, after some further internal consultation a new, temporary timetable has been devised for the Newbury & District service which will help keep communities connected.

The new timetable will run Monday to Saturday.

Timetables can be found at www.newburyanddistrict.co.uk