The incredible coronavirus effect on air traffic

THE coronavirus effect has meant clearer skies with fewer aircraft.

Paul McTaggart, from near Winchester, likes to track air traffic around the world as a hobby.

He sent us this picture, taken at 11.45pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

"I was shocked last night to see this over the UK.

"I took the screenshot on my iPhone off the flightradar24 app. There was not one aircraft in the skies over the UK apart from a Cargolux Boeing 747 over the North Sea, en route from the US to a European destination.

"I have never seen this before."

Mr McTaggart said he particularly likes tracking what flies over Newbury because of all the air traffic from RAF Brize Norton.

On Sunday he tracked a Government drone flying at 12,000 feet over the English Channel near Dover.

He said: "Over the last few weeks I have seen some very nice military aircraft over Newbury from all military countries going about their business.

"You would be surprised what is up in our skies now there are no passenger airlines at this time."