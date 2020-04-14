Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

The incredible coronavirus effect on air traffic

Screenshot captures moment when not one plane flew over the UK

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886684

The coronavirus effect on air traffic

THE coronavirus effect has meant clearer skies with fewer aircraft.

Paul McTaggart, from near Winchester, likes to track air traffic around the world as a hobby.

He sent us this picture, taken at 11.45pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

100%

"I was shocked last night to see this over the UK. 

"I took the screenshot on my iPhone off the flightradar24 app. There was not one aircraft in the skies over the UK apart from a Cargolux Boeing 747 over the North Sea, en route from the US to a European destination.

"I have never seen this before."

Mr McTaggart said he particularly likes tracking what flies over Newbury because of all the air traffic from RAF Brize Norton. 

On Sunday he tracked a Government drone flying at 12,000 feet over the English Channel near Dover. 

He said: "Over the last few weeks I have seen some very nice military aircraft over Newbury from all military countries going about their business.

"You would be surprised what is up in our skies now there are no passenger airlines at this time."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Latest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases

Latest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of confirmed cases (April 11)

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of confirmed cases (April 11)

Supermarket opening times over Easter

Supermarket opening times over Easter

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of confirmed cases (April 13)

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of confirmed cases (April 13)

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33