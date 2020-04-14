Coronavirus: more Thatcham, Greenham, garden tributes to the NHS

SOME of you have been getting pretty inventive in your tributes to our NHS heroes during the coronavirus crisis.

Since Newburytoday.co.uk first featured their lawn tribute, Chris Chiswell and Sue Pero have had “lots of people taking photos” outside their home in Agricola Way, Thatcham.

Ms Pero said: “During the world cup we had an England flag, so it seemed an appropriate way for us to show our appreciation.”

Meanwhile Andy and Melissa Lauder-Clarke enlisted the help of their boys – nine-year-old Noah and Sebby, aged five – to paint a mural (main picture).

Mrs Lauder-Clarke said: “We just wanted to put a smile on people’s faces as they walked past and wanted to pay tribute to the NHS.”

The family art project can be seen at Dunstan Park in Thatcham.

And in Greenham, delivery driver Mark Knott said: “Three weeks ago I was at work delivering fresh fruit and veg to customers, listening to plans to clap for the NHS – so I thought about it through my day at work and thought ‘I know, I’ll put some lights up saying NHS. So I did, that afternoon after being at work from 4am, and here is the end result. Then at the weekend we had lovely weather so my kids thought of adding something to it off their own backs and coloured our path.”

The children, from front to back, are six-year-old Layla; Logan-jay, aged nine and 12-year-old CJ.