Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of confirmed cases (April 14)

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in West Berkshire has risen to 148, official statistics from Public Health England show. This represents an increase of 2 in 24 hours.

As of 5pm yesterday (April 13), of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 12,107 have died.

Government advice states there are only four reasons you are able to leave your homes:

To shop for essential items – as infrequently as possible

Daily exercise, once a day, alone or with members of your household

A medical need or to care for a vulnerable person

Travel to and from work where necessary.

A Primary Care Hub has been established at Newbury Racecourse for people displaying symptoms of coronavirus, but who do not require immediate hospital treatment.