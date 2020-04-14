Fashion retailer Oasis – with a concession outlet in Camp Hopson, Newbury – prepares to go into administration

A fashion retailer with a concession outlet in Newbury is due to go into administration, putting 2,300 jobs at risk.

The High Street clothing chain behind Oasis is in the process of appointing accountants to handle its insolvency.

Three weeks ago, The Oasis and Warehouse Group began discussions with buyers and was approached by an unnamed company, which is thought to have backed out due to the uncertainly caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The group has 90 stores and 437 concessions in department stores nationwide, including Camp Hopson in Northbrook Street.

The stores join the likes of Debenhams, Laura Ashley, Cath Kidston, Carluccio's and BrightHouse, which have all been in talks with administrators in recent weeks.