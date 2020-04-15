Shaw Cemetery closed to cars

Shaw Cemetery is now closed to vehicles to stop people driving there to use it as a park.

Car access is only permitted for funerals.

David Ingram, community services manager at Newbury Town Council – which operates the cemetery – said: “I regret that we have had a number of issues with cars coming to the cemetery and it being used as a form of public open space, not as a consecrated burial ground.

“You will be aware HM Government discourages driving save for essential purposes.

“The town council have therefore reluctantly taken the decision to close the cemetery to vehicles, save those vehicles being used for funeral purposes.

“I understand this has, however, not deterred all vehicle visitors, which is causing some annoyance in neighbouring roads.”

But Colin Aspin, who goes to the cemetery regularly to visit his late wife’s grave, said he was unable to enter via Cromwell Road due to a bar used to keep vehicles out.

Mr Aspin said: “When I go down there every week, normally I’m the only person in the cemetery.

“I can’t attend my wife’s grave, I can’t get in.”

Gate arrangements at the cemetery have now been altered by the town council to allow for greater access at weekends.