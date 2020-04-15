Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Tributes to Cardiff youth killed in M4 crash

Mohammed Hashim, 18, was an aspiring professional boxer

Tributes have been paid to an aspiring professional boxer who was killed in traffic collision on the M4 between Hungerford and Swindon.

Mohammed Hashim, an 18-year-old from Cardiff, died on Tuesday, April 7, after his BMW collided with a crash barrier on the central reservation between Membury Services and Junction 15 (Swindon).

Police were called to the scene at around 1.30am.

Mr Hashim was an aspiring boxer, with a number of titles to his name.

He represented Wales at a junior level and had won the Welsh Schoolboy and Welsh National Association of Boys and Girls' Clubs, as well as the British Championship.

His family praised Mr Hashim in a statement: "Mohammed was an inspirational individual with good morals and ethics; he was a giver, a doer and never liked receiving.

"He was the most generous and thoughtful person anyone could meet.

"Mohammed's views in life was: 'be kind to everyone, even the unkind ones because paying bad with bad does not equal to good.'

"Mohammed had the most electrifying smile in the world, he could light up any room he entered.

"At 16, he had already accomplished a lot in his life - he became a national champion in his field of boxing and made both his family and nation proud.

"At one point in his career, Mohammed was ranked second in the world for his age and was known for fighting in a similar style to the legend and his namesake Mohammed Ali.

"Mohammed was an outstanding young individual with great prospects and was always full of energy.

"It's sad to see his life cut so short - he will be sadly missed and, rest assured, forever in our hearts."

