Coronavirus West Berkshire: Council urges residents to follow new waste rules

WEST Berkshire residents have been asked to abide by new waste disposal rules during the coronavirus pandemic.

West Berkshire Council has asked households with a possible Covid-19 infection to double-bag and tie their rubbish in plastic bags and store it securely for 72 hours before putting it out for collection.

Where possible, residents are asked to wipe or sanitise the bin/box/bag handles or lids to minimise the spread of infection and wash their hands thoroughly.

Recycling and rubbish bins should be out by 6am, or the evening before if possible. The bulky waste service has been temporarily suspended.

A warning not to fly-tip has also been issued. The district’s recycling centres are closed and the council has asked residents to store items safely until they reopen.

“Don’t fly-tip, it’s a crime,” the council said. “Leaving items outside on the street or in parks, forests and fields is fly-tipping.

“This is a crime and we have a range of powers to tackle it.

“Even if you mean well and leave items outside charity shops, or next to full recycling bins, this is still fly-tipping.”

Fy-tipping can be reported by emailing customerservices@westberks.gov.uk or calling (01635) 519080.

Bonfires have also been discouraged as people staying at home may be vulnerable and have respiratory issues or even have coronavirus.

The council has asked people to sign up to its garden waste service, costing £50 a year.

The council said it was working hard to keep the service running as other councils have had to suspend their garden waste collection.

For those not wanting to subscribe, the council has asked people to try home composting or to leave grass cuttings in a suitable part of their garden while recycling centres remain closed.

Executive member for the environment at West Berkshire Council Steve Ardagh-Walter (Con, Thatcham Colthrop and Crookham) said: “It is a testament to the resilience of our teams that our kerbside household waste collection services are continuing to run as normal at this moment.

“We are well-placed compared with the service levels currently being achieved elsewhere in the country; for example, a recent survey of over 200 English councils found that only 41 per cent of councils were currently operating garden waste collections at normal levels.

“I want to say thank you to our waste teams for their hard work and also to West Berkshire residents who continue to, wherever they can, reduce their waste or store it safely until our recycling centres are open again.”