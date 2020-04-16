Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

In this week's Newbury Weekly News, a family's message of positivity is spreading across Thatcham and Newbury.

Also in this week's paper, a Newbury gin distillery has been making its first deliveries of hand sanitiser to frontline workers in the town.

Meanwhile, a paramedic and member of a local community group making PPE has spoken to us.  

In other news, a primary school is in the running to be named as the best in the country. 

And, an application in relation to a new Lidl store has been refused.

All this and more for just £1. Support your awarding-winning local paper and pick up a copy today.

