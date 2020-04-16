Greenham Trust emergency coronavirus appeal reaches £260,000

A STAGGERING £260,000 has now been raised by the Greenham Trust’s Coronavirus Emergency Appeal, with the funds going towards helping local organisations and vulnerable people.

The trust launched the appeal on its charitable funding platform The Good Exchange on March 20 and pledged to match up to £100,000 of public donations received via the platform.

Of the £260,000 now raised, £82,420 is from donations made by the public – meaning the trust will match a further £17,580 of public donations.

Alongside public donations, local organisations including Sovereign Housing association, the Peter Baker Foundation, Thatcham Parochial Charities and Englefield Charitable Trust have also committed thousands of pounds.

Greenham Trust chief executive Chris Boulton said: “If people can donate then please do because we’re in this for the long run.

“There’s obviously immediate needs, but there’s going to be long-term needs as well.

“We’re going to see all kinds of counselling required in terms of domestic violence, suicide prevention, even bereavements as well.

“This is a long-term thing and of course what’s great now is that we have the £750m package announced by the Government to come to local charities, so we hope some of that will come alongside our funding locally.”

As of April 8, £59,000 has already been distributed to organisations in need around West Berkshire and North Hampshire.

These include £25,000 to Spotlight UK for food parcel distribution, emergency phone support and online support, £7,700 to Dingley’s Promise for laptops and staff to provide remote support and learning tools for families, £4,500 to Young People and Children First for the costs of an overnight supervisor, and £3,500 to No 5 Young People for urgent telephone support for vulnerable young people.

To donate, visit https://app.thegoodexchange.com/project/17994/greenham-trust/greenham-trust-coronavirus-emergency-appeal