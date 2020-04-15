Newbury restaurateurs offer free meals to NHS staff in coronavirus crisis

BIG-hearted restaurant owners are offering free takeaway meals to NHS staff.

Despite struggling to survive under the cornoavirus lockdown, the Indigo Bay Indian restaurant in Bartholomew Street, Newbury, wants to lead the way in encouraging others to make similar gestures.

The Curry House, also in Bartholomew Street, is making the same offer.

Indigo Bay owner Khanus Miah said: “We just thought it would be a nice thing to do for them since they are working so hard for the rest of us. These are difficult times but I hope others will be encouraged to do something similar for our NHS workers.”

The offer is open to NHS staff each Wednesday and Thursday and meals will be ready for collection between 5pm and 7pm.

The meals comprise a starter, main dish and a side dish plus rice.

To arrange a collection NHS staff need to call the restaurant on 01635 35000

Meanwhile The Curry House has stated: "We would like to thank the NHS workers for all their hard work - and to show our appreciation, we are giving a main and rice dish on the house (verified by Badge). We thank you for your continued custom."