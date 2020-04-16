11-year-old from Compton cycles 50 miles in his garage

An 11-year-old Compton boy has undertaken a sponsored 50-mile cycle 'marathon' in his own garage and far exceeded his fundraising target for the NHS.

James Weeks – a Downs School pupil – completed the mountain bike challenge on a turbo trainer over Easter Sunday, using the Zwift online cycling programme.

Despite his age, James is a seasoned cyclist, having taken part in a number of charity rides.

However, lockdown conditions forced him to think creatively to carry out his ride in aid of NHS Charities Together.

Friends came and joined him to support him along the way. As of today, he has raised £1,760, well exceeding his £1,000 target.

Indeed, his target was originally much lower, set at just £500.

His mother, Ceri Weeks, said: "The weekend before, he came to us and said, 'I want to do something to help the NHS, because they’re going through such a horrible time at the moment.'

"He’s a keen mountain biker and loves to get out on his bike.

"Obviously, we can’t really do that at the moment.

"So he decided that he wanted to a 50-miler in the garage, to raise as much money as he could.

"Originally, we only set the target at £500, then we realised that we hit that in two days, and that we could probably do better!

"It was all off his back!

"We're absolutely thrilled - really proud of him."

James was completed the ride in less than three hours, much quicker than he expected, and the young cyclist believes his outdoor riding experience came in handy.

He said: "I do mountain biking and I go to Swinley Forest [trail in Bracknell].

"I’ve also done a 25-miler for cancer.

"It went quite well – I wasn’t too tired!"

To donate, visit James JustGiving page.