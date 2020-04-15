Tributes paid to Royal Berkshire Hospital doctor Peter Tun who died of Covid-19

A doctor working at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading has died.

The Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust announced that Dr Peter Tun died in its intensive care unit on April 13.

Dr Tun, 62, was an associate specialist in Neurorehabilitation at the Royal Berkshire Hospital for more than 21 years, and was well known across the Neurorehab community nationally.

Dr Tun's son Michael confirmed on Wednesday, April 15, that his father died of coronavirus.

He said in a tweet: "So proud of my superhero dad Dr Peter Tun. He was looking forward to retirement and wanted to play with his grandchildren (when I have them eventually).

"He died of COVID19 on Monday. I miss you so much dad!"

Dr Tun’s two sons had said in an earlier statement: “Our family is immensely proud of our superhero Dad.

"He used to say, ‘treat all your patients like they are your own family’ and this speaks to the type of character that he had.

"To us, he was simply the best human we know and we will miss him every day.”

The trust said that Dr Tun was "an extremely well loved member of the team who was absolutely committed to his profession.

Throughout his career a not only touched the lives of so many patients and their families, but also those of us that had the privilege to work with him."

The trust's chief executive Steve McManus said: “The passing of Peter has sent a wave of grief throughout the entire organisation. Tributes have been pouring in from staff who have worked with Peter over the years and he will be sorely missed.

"On behalf of the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust , we extend our sincere condolences to Peter’s family, friends and colleagues.”